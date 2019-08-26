Lara Spencer, Host of ‘GMA’, Apologizes for Boys and Ballet Comments and Fans Speak Out

Fans are voicing their opinions after Good Morning America co-host Lara Spencer issued another apology after mocking Prince George‘s ballet lessons. The controversy surrounding the co-anchor had been sparked last week after Spencer reported on the young royal’s new school curriculum, sparking a discussion about gender norms.

“I screwed up,” Spencer told viewers on Monday morning’s episode. “The comment I made about dance was stupid and insensitive and I am deeply sorry.”

Spencer went on to say she had “spoken with members of the dance community” over the weekend and had “learned about the bravery it takes for a young boy to pursue a career in dance.”

In the wake of the apology, a video of which was shared on the official Good Morning America Twitter account, many fans sounded off, with some being far more forgiving than others.

“I wish more people would sit down and discuss their issues like sensible adults instead of making things worse by trying to destroy and cancel anyone who makes a mistake,” one person wrote.

“Not buying Lara’s forced & disingenuous ‘apology’ with not a word from [George Stephanopolos] about his + others inappropriate laughter,” another wrote.

“Lara mad a mistake but she owned up to it and apologized for it,” somebody else commented. “The tongue-is the most powerful weapon you can use. Once something comes out you cant take it back but you can admit your mistakes and wrongs and get educated and make sure it will not happen again.”

Many more wondered if the controversial comments, in which Spencer stated that “Prince William says Prince George absolutely loves ballet. I have news for you, Prince William: We’ll see how long that lasts,” was of her own doing or rather a comment that was made by the writers of the series, as Spencer was reading off a teleprompter.

“Good on you Lara but curious was that how you really felt about dancing at that moment or what you said was only reading off the prompter from ‘the writers’?” one person questioned. “Btw I think boys/men at any age should learn dance, any dance – that’s super awesome ;)”

“Question: I t is my understanding that these newscasters read off the TelePrompTer ? Am I wrong with this concept?” another asked.

After making the comments during the Thursday, Aug. 22 segment and sparking accusations that she was a “bully,” Spencer had issued an apology just a day later, acknowledging the “insensitive comment” in an Instagram post and writing that “I fully believe we should all be free to pursue our passions.”