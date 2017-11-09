LAPD No Longer Investigating Corey Feldman Claims Due to Statute of Limitations

The LAPD has officially ended their investigation into the claims of child molestation brought to them by former child actor Corey Feldman.

“In the case of Corey Feldman, unfortunately according to California law the alleged occurrence is out of statute and Robbery Homicide Detectives have no other avenues to pursue this case,” a statement from the LAPD on the subject of the investigation read, ABC News reports.

“However, the LAPD applauds Mr. Feldman for coming forward, as an out of statue assult report could potentially bolster any current and forthcoming case as it creates a pattern of behavior, ” the statement continued.

Finally, the statement reflected that the LAPD finds the high frequency of sexual assault reports “particularly troubling” and they strongly encourage anyone who feels they may be a victim to come forward as soon as possible to file a report.

In response to the news, Feldman tweeted out disapproval.

“MAYBE NOW U WILL #BELIEVE ME WHEN I SAY I NEED 2 DO IT MY WAY,” he wrote, referencing his desire to make a documentary detailing what he says is an ongoing issue in Hollywood that needs to be eradicated.

Previously, Feldman had publicly revealed that pedophilia was rampant in Hollywood and that he and his friend Corey Haim had both been subject to it as children in the entertainment industry.

