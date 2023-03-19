Lance Reddick Fans Are Flocking to His Final Social Media Post Following His Sudden Death

Fans flocked to actor Lance Reddick's final social media post this weekend after news of his passing spread. Reddick died of natural causes on Friday, March 17, though he was only 60 years old. This sudden tragedy inspired some heartfelt comments on Reddick's final social media entries, where fans felt they could address him directly.

Reddick posted three photos on Instagram on Thursday, March 16 – one day before his passing. They were apparently candid pictures of Reddick at home on the couch surrounded by four dogs. All four crowded him excitedly in the first picture and were showering him with affection in the second, while the third picture showed one dog napping with its head against Reddick's leg while he looked up at the TV. The post was a promotion for a line of John Wick-inspired dog products.

Reddick made a similar post on Twitter where he filmed himself smiling as his dogs barked and whined, apparently enjoying all their new "dog swag." Reddick played Charon in the John Wick franchise – the concierge at The Continental hotel and a friend to John Wick (Keanu Reeves) as well as Winston Scott (Ian McShane). With the fourth movie premiering this weekend in the U.S., it's no surprise that he was posting about it often, especially as it crossed over with his love for animals.

The life and vitality in these posts added to the heartbreak for many fans. One commented: "I can't believe it if I posted this a day ago and he looked healthy and happy with his dogs, life is incredible one day we're here and the next we're not." Another added: "RIP my brother and thank you for your body of work and legacy."

Reddick was well known for a huge body of work outside the John Wick franchise, and it was all referenced in the social media tributes he received this weekend. Some of the most active commenters were fans of his video game voice-over work – particularly the Destiny franchise where he played Commander Zavala.

Reddick was from Baltimore, Maryland and he studied music and acting extensively from a young age, with many prestigious institutions under his belt. He earned a bachelor's degree in music at the University of Rochester and a Master of Fine Arts from the Yale School of Drama in the 1990s. He began working in TV in 1996. Reddick was survived by three children and his wife, Stephanie, who posted a statement to fans on his Twitter page on Saturday.

"Lance was taken from us far too soon," it read. "Thank you for all your overwhelming love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the last day. I see your messages and can't begin to express how grateful I am to have them. And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in special tribute to Lance, thank you. Lance loved you as much as he loved the game. Donations may be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown."