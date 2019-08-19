Lamar Odom Says He’s Given up ‘Porn for the Better’

Lamar Odom opened up about the intimate details of his life in a new interview with TMZ Sports, saying that he has “given up porn.” The former NBA star spoke to reporters at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday night, revealing how his lifestyle has continued to change through his recovery from sex addiction. Odom said he quit watching adult films for “a healthier lifestyle.”

“I’m trying to be better,” Odom said.

The former reality TV star has been unflinchingly honest about his issues and his road to recovery recently, starting with his book Darkness to Light: A Memoir. In the book, Odom claimed that he has had sex with more than 2,000 women, including many prostitutes. He has been working on his sex addiction problem, including his frequent viewing of X-rated movies.

Odom told reporters it has been about a month since he watched adult films. He also talked about eliminating candy from his day-to-day lifestyle as a part of an overall effort to be healthy and clear-headed. Odom was recently dropped from the BIG3 basketball league, apparently for being too out of shape to play.

Odom credits a lot of his progress in health and wellness to his new girlfriend, Sabrina Parr. Parr is a renowned personal trainer and has reportedly been helping Odom with his diet and workouts. She and Odom also noted that his recent abstinence from adult movies has helped them out in the bedroom.

“He was a sex addict,” Parr told reporters. “You can’t watch porn if you’re a sex addict and want a healthy life or be with me. He’s doing great. It has improved our intimacy because it’s just us now.”

Odom has little to lose by being honest about his issues over the years, as many of them have played out on the world stage. Odom had a brief and ill-fated marriage to Khloé Kardashian, starting in 2009. Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013, but around the same time Odom suffered a near-death experience in a brothel in Nevada.

Kardashian postponed the divorce to help Odom with his recovery. They finalized the process in 2016, when Odom was safely back on his feet. Odom has been eternally grateful to his ex, and now, he is sharing his story in the hopes that he can prevent others from following the same dark path.

“There were too many strippers to count. It wasn’t a big deal, but often I would pay them. I never thought less of them,” Odom wrote in his book. “I have been obsessed with sex for as long as I can remember, I am a sex addict. [I] ran out of porn to watch! That’s how you know when you are going a little overboard.”



Darkness to Light: A Memoir is on shelves now.