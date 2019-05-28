Lamar Odom Once Threatened to Kill Khloe Kardashian During Drug-Fueled Rage, According to ‘GMA’

Lamar Odom recently revealed that he once threatened to kill Khloé Kardashian during a drug-fueled rage.

During a Good Morning America interview, Odom spoke candidly about his relationship with Kardashian, revealing that she wrote about the intense moment in his book, Darkness to Light. “I’ll [expletive] kill you! You don’t know what I’m capable of!” he claims to have screamed at his then-wife.

“I’m pretty sure she had to be scared, at that point in time,” he said reflecting on the moment now. “I’m thinking about it know… I couldn’t believe how I was treating that queen like that.”

He went on to share that he believes he owes “her and her family an apology” for what his addiction issues put them all through.

.@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: @RealLamarOdom talks to @JujuChangABC about his struggle with addiction, “I was professional at hiding it, Khloe didn’t know for a long time.” https://t.co/BizGWeovoe pic.twitter.com/dge7Rm7fkV — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 28, 2019

Odom married Kardashian in 2009, later officially divorcing in 2016 after he suffered through multiple substance abuse-related moments, a couple of which nearly killed him.

To this day, however, sources close to the former NBA star say that he “would still love to be with” Kardashian. The insider added that Odom addresses his current relationship with his ex in his upcoming memoir.

“He’ll talk about their relationship in the book, his regrets, the highs and the really lows,” the insider said, then adding at the time that Kardashian “hasn’t read the book.”

The source made sure to add that things between Odom and Kardashian are very good at the moment: “There’s no beef between [them] at this time. He’s always had love for her and her family.”

Another source previously spoke out about Odom’s feelings on Kardashian, saying, “Lamar has always cared about Khloé, he still has love for her and he hates that she’s been hurt again.”

“He has a lot of regret over how he acted in their marriage,” the source continued. “And he feels awful that she is going through more pain. He wants to reach out to her and give her his love and support.”

After things between Odom and Kardashian ended, she went on to date Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson. After multiple cheating scandals and one child together, however, the couple called it quits.