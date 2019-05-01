Lala Kent Shares Cryptic Messages Following 50 Cent Feud

50 Cent says the drama between him, colleague Randall Emmett, and Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is over — but Kent might still feel slighted.

The bizarre feud began last week when 50 Cent, 43, implied that Kent, 28, was a “hoe” after she said fiancé Emmett gave her a Range Rover the day after they first had sex. He later alleged that Emmett owed him $1 million by Monday, April 29, and mocked the producer after he told the rapper he was going to the hospital amid all the drama.

Kent referenced the spat on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, writing, “Funny how the ones calling you a hoe are the ones you never let hit it.”

In a more cryptic post on Tuesday, she added, “Just because it’s written doesn’t make it true. #65k,” possibly hinting that Emmett simply owed 50 Cent $65,000 rather than $1 million.

Both slides have since been deleted from Kent’s Instagram Story.

On Friday, April 26, 50 Cent posted a Vanderpump Rules clip in which Kent described her first hookup with Emmett, 48. “I let him hit it the first time and we were inseparable,” she told co-star Stassi Schroeder. “He would just send me, like, really expensive gifts. The first night we banged, I got a car the next day. He was like, ‘Do you want a Range Rover?’”

In his Instagram caption of the video, 50 Cent wrote, “10 seconds left in the 4 quarter hoe’s are Winning. Do you want A range rover, yes, bitch yassss. Then just run out and suck a d—. [Laughing out loud, shake my head].”

Kent clapped back in the comments, writing, “She swears she’s a thug from south side Jamaica queens & she’s up in here watching Bravo. Someone has forgotten where they come from. Coming for me on the gram!?”

After 50 Cent claimed Emmett, a co-producer on his STARZ series Power, owed him $1 million, Emmett told the rapper he was heading to a hospital. 50 Cent mocked him in screenshots he shared of their text conversation.

“I said I’m sorry fofty (sic) I’m heading to emergency room Im not doing well Please don’t text me anymore,” Emmett’s message read. “This is too much for me I’m so hurt and not feeling well Now my ex is f—ing with me after your post this is very bad for me on all levels going to er to make sure not having heart attack. Please fifty no more.”

On Monday, 50 Cent reported that Emmett had paid him what he was owed. “I got my money, so I have no problem with [Randall Emmett] in fact I’m wishing him and his family a very blessed day,” he wrote. “Positive vibes only now guys.”

Emmett shared his own message to 50 Cent, writing, “Yo Fif, Sorry we had to go through all of the craziness this weekend, glad we are settled up! Wishing you continued success.”

The drama might not completely be over, however, as Kent deleted photos of her and Emmett from her Instagram on Tuesday. She now only has one image of her and Emmett, which dates back to December 2018, looking lovingly at each other at their engagement party.

Despite Kent’s deleting spree, she’s still prominently featured on Emmett’s Instagram page and is even in his profile picture.

Kent and Emmett started dating in December 2017 and announced their engagement in September 2018. Vanderpump Rules airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.