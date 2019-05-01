Lala Kent and Randall Emmett Split Rumors Circulate as Social Media Photos of Her Fiance Are Deleted

Over the weekend, 50 Cent got into a very public feud with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, with the rapper alleging Emmett owed him $1 million with demands that he pay him back by Monday, April 29. According to 50 Cent, Emmett came through, but fans are now wondering what’s happening between Kent and Emmett.

On Tuesday, Kent’s fans noticed that the Bravo personality had deleted most of the photos of herself and Emmett together on her Instagram, leaving only one shot from their December 2018 engagement party up on her account.

That photo’s caption reads, “I told him last night, if we get caught up in the celebration with our beautiful friends and family, just glance at me from across the room, and we will remember it’s just you and me. Last night was so full of love. Thank you to everyone who came to celebrate with us. You are so adored.”

Despite the deletion, Kent used her Instagram Story later that day to share a photo of herself and Emmett laughing together, with the words “My baby” written on the snap.

Some fans have pointed out that Kent and Emmett don’t follow each other on Instagram, but they have not done so for some time. The two have previously shared that they have blocked each other in the past and still do not follow each other.

Kent also posted a cryptic message on Tuesday in a now-deleted post on her Instagram Story, writing, “Just because it’s written doesn’t make it true. #65k.” She also posted a message that read, “Funny how the ones calling you a hoe are the ones you never let hit it.”

The post is a possible reference to the couple’s feud with 50 Cent, which began on Friday after the musician posted a clip from Vanderpump Rules in which Kent spoke about how she and Emmett met. She said that she let the producer “hit it” on the first night and was offered a Range Rover the next day.

“10 seconds left in the 4 quarter hoe’s are Winning,” 50 Cent captioned the video. “Do you want A range rover yes, b— yassss. Then just run out and suck a d—. [Laughing out loud, shake my head].”

Kent clapped back in the comments, using a feminine pronoun for the rapper and writing, “She swears she’s a thug from south side Jamaica queens & she’s up in here watching Bravo. Someone has forgotten where they come from. Coming for me on the gram!?”

