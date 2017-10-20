Lady Gaga Flexes Some Muscle in Impressive Yoga Snaps

@bjornborg #athletic fashun can happen anywhere A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 19, 2017 at 5:08pm PDT

Lady Gaga recently revealed to fans that she suffers from fibromyalgia, which causes chronic pain and excessive fatigue and has impacted the singer’s life in drastic ways. Gaga has been focused on managing her health and shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram this week chronicling her participation in a yoga session.

In one photo, Gaga takes a break from exercise for a high fashion moment, snapping a mirror selfie as she strikes a pose.

“#athletic fashun can happen anywhere,” the singer wrote.

She kept the fashion theme going with a short video clip of herself performing an exercise move.

“High fashun high kicks?” she wrote with a laughing emoji.

For her final post, she shared an image and video of herself holding a tripod position.

In September, Gaga opened up about her fibromyalgia in an emotional Instagram post.

“As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference,” she wrote. “I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life.”

The Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Arya Mohabbat told Billboard that exercise is an important treatment for fibromyalgia to help patients manage pain.

“There’s a variety of wellness activities that people can do, what we used to call mind body activities; yoga, tai chi, pilates, meditation, guided imagery,” Mohabbat said. “It’s not about making people hurt, it’s about making sure that they stay mobile, making sure that they stay flexible because the old adage of ‘you use it or you lose it’ is sadly very true.”

