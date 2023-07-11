Lady Gaga Wins Huge Legal Battle in Dognapper Case

Lady Gaga just scored a major legal, and financial, victory in her dognapper case. Fans may recall the horrifying incident took place in February 2021 when the "Bad Romance" singer's dogwalker, Ryan Fische, was shot and two of the Grammy winner's French bulldogs were abducted along the way in Los Angeles. Fischer survived the attack and recuperated. SImuletanously, Gaga offered a $500,000 reward for the dogs' return. Two days after the shooting and dog kidnapping, Jennifer McBride returned the dogs to an LA police station. She was also charged as being involved in the crime. and later became one of five individuals charged with the crime, along with four others. But that didn't stop her from trying to cash in on the $500,000 in reward money. She also requested legal fees and compensation for financial damages, pain and suffering, mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment of life. But a judge has ruled against her.

The New York Daily News reports that a judge has dismissed the lawsuit, saying that letting the suit proceed "would allow [McBride] to benefit from her admitted wrongdoing." As for what she was officially charged with in the crime, McBride was hit with one count of receiving stolen property and accessory to attempted murder.

At the time of her arrest, her lawyer told TMZ, "My client had absolutely no involvement in the theft of the dogs. She loves dogs and was glad to participate in their safe return. She is legally entitled to and deserves the reward."

In December 2022, she was sentenced to two years of probation after striking a plea deal to dismiss the murder charge. Her attempt to collect the $500k came after the guilty plea.

McBride can appeal, however. The judge in the case says McBride has 20 days to try to amend the complaint.