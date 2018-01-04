Lady Gaga Kicks off Her 2018 With Thong Bikini Photo

Lady Gaga is ringing in the new year by showing off her sculpted body. The pop music singer posed for a steamy pic on Twitter wearing nothing but a white two piece swimsuit that showed off her many tattoos.

Happy New Year. To happiness. Health. Love. And to the simplicity of beautiful unforgettable nature, life. pic.twitter.com/dpdN1eXeeS — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 3, 2018

“Happy New Year. To happiness. Health. Love. And to the simplicity of beautiful unforgettable nature, life,” she wrote.

In addition to a unicorn, flower, hand and “dad” heart tattoo, her David Bowie ink was also visible, which she got two days before performing a tribute to the Space Oddity singer at the 2016 Grammys.

She tied her short blonde hair into a ponytail while leaving her derierre exposed in her white bikini bottoms.

Gaga, who this time last year was prepping hardcore for the Pepsi Halftime Show for Super Bowl LI, recently announced a two-year Las Vegas residency at the MGM Park Theater.

“The rumors are true. I will have my own residency in Las Vegas,” she wrote on the social media site. “I was made for this town, and I can’t wait to light up the Park Theater like never before…. this is just the beginning of a new era!”

She also promised fans that she will create a “brand new show” for the Nevada venue, which is located at the Monte Carlo Resort & Casino.

The Mother Monster said playing in Las Vegas has “been my lifelong dream” and she is “so overjoyed” to begin her own residency in December.

MGM’s Park Theater officials said ticket information would be released “in the coming months,” but the venue seats 5,300 and every seat vows to provide an “up close and personal” experience.

Gaga wrapped up the second North American leg of the Joanne World Tour earlier this week and will round out the tour in Europe by February 2018.

After that, she and her team will begin prepping for the unique Vegas experience, one in which they claim will have “state-of-the-art audio and visual technology.”

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports she will earn around $400,000 per performance during the two-year stint.