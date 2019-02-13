Lady Gaga Supports Cardi B in Midst of Grammys Backlash: ‘You Deserve This Win’

Cardi B deleted her Instagram account on Monday after receiving backlash after her win during the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, and while she may be taking a social media break, other stars are stepping in to defend the rapper after her history-making win.

On Tuesday, Lady Gaga used her own social media accounts to share her support for Cardi B, posting a photo of the two women at the Grammys this year, where they had met for the first time.

“It is so hard to be a woman in this industry,” Gaga wrote. “What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave.”

It is so hard to be a woman in this industry. What it takes, how hard we work through the disrespectful challenges, just to make art. I love you Cardi. You deserve your awards. Let’s celebrate her fight. Lift her up & honor her. She is brave. pic.twitter.com/lunY27vn3E — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 13, 2019

Before deleting her Instagram, Cardi B had discussed the backlash against her in a video that was captured by a fan account. The New York native became the first solo woman to win Best Rap Album for her debut, Invasion of Privacy, and while she received plenty of congratulations, Cardi B also experienced the negative side of success.

“I been taking a lot of s— today, I’m seeing a lot of bull— today and I saw a lot of s— last night,” the mom of one said. “And I’m sick of this s—. I worked hard for my motherf—ing album.”

Cardi B further explained that huge amount of work that went into her debut album, including the fact that she was pregnant with her daughter, Kulture, while recording much of the project. She also expressed her frustration at the fact that people were quick to advocate for her when she wasn’t nominated last year, but now that she’s won, things are different.

“I remember last year when I didn’t win for ‘Bodak Yellow,’ everybody was like, ‘Cardi got snubbed, Cardi got snubbed.’ Now this year’s a f—ing problem?” she said. “My album went two-time platinum, my n—-. And every chart that there was, my album was always top 10. Number one album as well. I f—ing worked my ass off, locked myself in the studio for three months, my n—-, then went to sleep in my own bed, sometimes for four days straight, pregnant. Some songs couldn’t even get on the f—ing album because my nose was so f—ing stuffy from my pregnancy. N—-s couldn’t sleep, n—-s couldn’t do s—.”

