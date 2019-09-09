Lady Gaga Shares Photo of ‘Special’ Dinner With Rumored Boyfriend Dan Horton

Lady Gaga might have just gone public with her relationship with her rumored new boyfriend, Dan Horton. The A Star Is Born star shared a photo from a “special” night on her Instagram Story Saturday, tagging Horton in the photo. Horton, 37, is an audio engineer.

The photo shows a candle-lit dinner, with two settings, an intricate flower design and two glasses of white wine.

“The [Horton] special,” Gaga wrote in the caption, tagging Horton’s private Instagram page. Gaga added 14 red heart emojis.

According to Us Weekly, this is the second weekend in a row Gaga, 33, and Horton have had a romantic night out. On Aug. 31, they went to The Cure and The Pixies’ concert in Pasadena, California. Fans posted videos of the two smiling, dancing and even kissing during the show.

“I love the cure, felt my old self come alive tonight what a show,” Gaga wrote on an Instagram Story video from the concert. She added the hashtag “Whatever I do it’s never enough.”

She shared another video from the concert, adding, “When music is magic.”

Gaga and Horton were first spotted together in July, when they went on a brunch date at Granville in Studio City, California.

“She and her guy wanted to sit outside. They didn’t seem to care that people could see them,” a witness told Us Weekly in July. “Everyone noticed her, but she wasn’t bothered. She looked beautiful. She was really nice.”

The insider added, “They were talking with their faces close and holding hands a little at the table.”

Another source told PEOPLE the couple were “kissing as they spoke really close up” during the date.

“Ironically, she had a table in the front near the sidewalk, so she was clearly okay with being seen. She seemed very happy when interacting with the guy she was with,” the PEOPLE source said.

The new romance began a few months after the “Born This Way” singer and Christian Carino called off their engagement. Carino and Gaga began dating in February 2017.

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source told PEOPLE of Gaga’s split from Carino. “There’s no long dramatic story.”

Gaga also referenced the split before performing “Someone to Watch Over Me” during a show in June.

“Last time I sang this song, I had a ring on my finger, so it’ll be different this time,” Gaga said at the time.

Horton works as an audio engineer. He was previously married to actress Autumn Guzzardi. Throughout his career, Horton has worked with several A-list artists, including Bruno Mars, Camila Cabello, Justin Timberlake and Gaga.

Gaga was also once engaged to Chicago Fire star Taylor Kinney until the relationship ended in 2016.

Photo credit: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images