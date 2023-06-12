Lady Gaga Goes Completely Makeup-Free in New Selfies

Lady Gaga delivered a rare natural selfie on Instagram this week, dropping two different snaps without makeup to the social platform. According to PEOPLE, the posts were in celebration of her makeup brand Haus Labs debuting at Sephora U.K. after its initial introduction in 2019.

"I've always been so inspired by beauty and fashion from the UK, and how bold and innovative it is," Gaga wrote in the post. It isn't the first time the pop superstar has stripped down her look to its natural state for her fans. As PEOPLE notes, the biggest makeup-free moment for Gaga came at the Oscars back in March.

At the annual film awards, Gaga performed her track "Holy My Hand" from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack and was nominated for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, also known as Original Song. While Gaga walked the Oscars red carpet in a revealing dress, thick red lips, and "smudged winged eyeliner," her performance came without many strings attached.

"Everything about it was authentically her. She wasn't afraid of seeing any imperfections, she actually welcomed them," Sarah Tanno, Lady Gaga's makeup artist at the event told PEOPLE at the time. Before taking the stage, Gaga would switch into a t-shirt, skinny jeans, and sneakers, removing her makeup before performing.

The switch-up had some fans scouring online for making the change possible, with Tanno giving a few hints to PEOPLE. Aside from the normal makeup wipes and cotton swabs, the makeup artist uses argan oil when removing stage makeup.

"It's a dry oil, you don't have to worry about your face feeling or being greasy," Tanno detailed. "It effortlessly removes makeup and has moisturizing benefits as well."

Another reason Gaga might've wanted to go without some makeup for her performance and selfies this year could be her role in the Joker sequel. Gaga will portray Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Arthur Fleck in the follow-up to the Oscar-winning spinoff from the main DC Comics line of films.