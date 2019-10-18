Lady Gaga Falls off Las Vegas Concert Stage

Lady Gaga was just trying to dance when she fell off the stage at her concert in Las Vegas Thursday night. The pop music icon took a tumble while she was in the arms of a fan onstage during the show at Park MGM’s Park Theater, which is part of her Enigma Vegas residency. Videos shared to social media show Gaga, 33, wrapped around the fan, who slips on the edge of the stage and falls completely off in front of the crowd.

Gaga landed on her back with the fan on top of her. Fans seated nearby rushed to help them up.

“We legitimately thought she was dead,” one Reddit user posted.

But Gaga quickly stood up and was soon back at her piano, with another song, seemingly not seriously hurt. “Everything’s OK. Everything’s OK,” she said from the pit. “The only thing that’s not OK is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up!”

“That was a fall!” she later said, “But sometimes, even if you fall, you make it up.”

She even consoled the visibly shaken fan, telling him it was not his fault. “You alright? Come on up,” she told him. “Everything’s fine! It’s not your fault, let’s go, come on. Are you OK?”

“Can you promise me something?” she asked him. “Will you just forgive yourself right now for that happening? It takes two to tango!”

The fan praised her and said he’s been a fan of hers for more than a decade. “I think it’s amazing!” she said. “Eleven years and we f—ing love each other so much we fell off the damn stage. … We fell into each other’s arms, Jack! We’re like Rose and Jack from the Titanic!”

She also warned her fans not to blame the fan for the fall.

“And if anybody on the internet is mean to you tomorrow about this then I’m going to be very upset with each and every one of them,” she said moments after the fall, as captured in video on Twitter. “It’s complicated being up here. But thank you for coming up.”

Gaga had invited the fan onstage with her, a treat for one lucky concertgoer she builds into every show before a stripped down performance of her hit “A Million Reasons.”

The A Star Is Born actress is no stranger to physical pain; she suffers from fibromyalgia, a chronic pain condition that caused her cancel a leg of her concert tour in 2017. Her battle with the condition was detailed in her documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, showing her undergoing treatment to help ease muscle spasms causing pain on the entire right side of her body. And in 2013, she suffered a hip fracture that required her to get a replacement joint, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

After the show, Gaga shared three photos of herself recovering from the experience. In one photo, she gritted her teeth while in an ice bath. In another, she soaked in a hot bath. In the third, she wore a compression suit “packed with ice packs” for 20 minutes.

While there was no immediate word if the slip is causing Gaga to cancel any shows, the resort’s website shows that she is scheduled to continue the residency through May 16.