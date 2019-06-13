Lady Gaga’s Ex-Fiance Christian Carino Taps ‘Like’ on Bradley Cooper’s Ex Irina Shayk’s Instagram Photo

The plot thickens in the split between Bradly Cooper and Irina Shayk. It appears the Russian model’s post-break up Instagrams have caught the attention of Lady Gaga‘s ex-fiance Christian Carino.

In the wake of her split from the A Star is Born director/star, Shayk jetted off to Iceland where she shared a sultry photo of herself enjoying all the tiny nation has to offer. Fans couldn’t help but notice that Carino, 50, “liked” the image, which was posted days after PEOPLE confirmed that Shayk and Cooper’s relationship was over.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The picture showed Shayk standing in front of a waterfall on a lush hillside. She captioned the image with a leaf emjoi and tagged Intimissimio, the lingerie brand she was modeling for.

Shayk travels from California to Iceland as soon as news broke that she and the 44-year-old were through after four years together. She started sharing footage from her trip on Saturday.

On Monday, sources told PEOPLE Shayk and Cooper drifted apart while he was away filming A Star is Born with Gaga. By the time production wrapped, the couple found that “they were living totally separate lives.”

“Since Bradley and Irina have always been very private about their relationship few knew there was really for sure something going on,” the source revealed. “If he was in L.A., she was out of town, and if she was in town, he was out of town.”

Radar Online reported that the pair held off on breaking up to boost Cooper’s chances of winning an Oscar. The couple had reportedly been having issues well before awards season rolled around.

“Once Bradley met Lady Gaga things were strained, but he always told Irina he was just acting and there was nothing going on,” a source told the outlet.

Cooper reportedly “really made an effort” to work on his relationship, but “he was spending all his time with Lady Gaga.” That relationship caused more tension between he and Shayk.

While Shayk and Cooper waited some time to publicly end their relationship, Carino and Gaga ended their engagement earlier this year. PEOPLE confirmed the news in February, after eagle-eyed fans noticed Gaga appeared at the Grammy Awards without her engagement ring. No reason was given for the split, but sources told the outlet it simply wasn’t meant to be.

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” the insider said at the time. “There’s no long dramatic story.”