Lady Gaga Admits to Difficulty Balancing Success and Relationship Before Christian Carino Split

It was reported on Feb. 19 that Lady Gaga had split from her fiancé Christian Carino, with the couple having dated for two years before announcing their engagement in October.

Gaga had previously been in other very public relationships, including an engagement to actor Taylor Kinney, and once discussed the unfortunate personal correlation between her career and relationships during her 2017 Netflix documentary Gaga: Five Foot Two.

“It’s a sad day when I’m doing the Super Bowl and I’m so excited to do it, but I can’t help but realize that when I sold 10 million records, I lost Matt [Williams]. I sold 30 million, I lose Luc [Carl]. I get the movie [A Star Is Born], I lose Taylor [Kinney],” Gaga said. “It’s like a turnover.”

Gaga dated creative director Williams from 2008 to 2010 and reunited with her ex Carl later in 2010 before beginning to date Kinney in 2011. The actor proposed on Valentine’s Day 2015 with the pair splitting in July 2016. Gaga performed during the halftime show of the Super Bowl in 2017.

Since the release of A Star Is Born in October 2018, Gaga has been riding a wave of professional success, receiving multiple acting nominations for her work in the film as well as even more nominations for the movie’s soundtrack, which she helped create.

PEOPLE first confirmed the news of the couple’s split after fans began speculating about whether the pair was still together.

“It just didn’t work out. Relationships sometimes end,” a source said. “There’s no long dramatic story.”

Fans began wondering about the status of Gaga’s relationship after the Grammys on Feb. 10, where she was spotted without her engagement ring. Carino didn’t attend the ceremony, and Gaga did not thank him in her acceptance speech when the song “Shallow” from A Star Is Born won for Best Pop Duo or Group Performance. Carino’s absence was a departure from earlier in the awards season, as he had attended the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards to support his fiancée.

More recently, Gaga did not mention Carino on Valentine’s Day, instead sharing photos of her new tattoos with fans, which included a rose inked on her spine and the letters “GAGA” on lines of sheet music tattooed on her arm.

Happy Valentine’s Day. A tattoo toast to “la vie en rose” by the beautiful Winterstone my spinal cord is now a rose…plus I got my name, written in music 🖤matching my bestie and manager @bobby_campbell pic.twitter.com/KMNkxuqlkO — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 14, 2019

Neither Gaga nor Carino has publicly commented on the split.

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Kovac