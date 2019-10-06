Lady Gaga Celebrates ‘A Star Is Born’ Anniversary With Debut of New Pink Hairdo

Lady Gaga is celebrating the one-year anniversary of A Star Is Born with a brand new hairdo. The singer celebrated the big milestone of the release of the Oscar-winning movie’s soundtrack Saturday with a photo on Instagram where she showed off her new pink-haired look, dazzling fans.

The photo featured Gaga posing with a plaque honoring the soundtrack’s sales milestones. The album earned double-platinum status in the U.S., and more than six million copies were sold globally.

“A year ago, A Star was Born, and here we are 6 times pink platinum,” Gaga wrote on the caption of the celebratory photo.

Fans and friends of the pop star took to the comments section of the photo to congratulate her on the album’s success, while also admiring her new pink hairstyle.

“i watched ASIB again last night & omg you really Did That,” YouTube personality Tyler Oakley commented.

“You look so beautiful [two red hearts] love you, mommy!” One fan commented.

“now it is time to drop #LG6,” another fan wrote, referring to Gaga’s upcoming album which is reportedly already working on.

“Do another movie with BC real soon! The remake of the Bodyguard would be another hot hit for you and Bradley with your insane chemistry that you have together! Still feeling it from ASIB!!” Another fan suggested.

“Congrats Mother Monster You Are Always So Beautiful Pink Hair So Cute,” Another fan commented.

“i congratulate you with all my heart. Keep up the great music. Your music makes the world a bit more beautiful,” another user commented.

The lead single of the movie’s soundtrack, “Shallow,” sat on top of the charts and became one of the most awarded songs of all time, PEOPLE reports, winning an Oscar and Golden Globe in 2019 for best original song, the BAFTA Award for best film music and the Critics’ Choice Movie Award for best song.

The song also scored four Grammy nominations and won two of them, one for best pop duo/group performance, which Gaga shares with Bradley Cooper, and one for best song written for visual media. Gaga co-wrote the song with Andrew Wyatt, Anthony Rossomando and Mark Ronson.

Gaga and Cooper performed the hit song live several times, including a passionate performance at the Oscars that sparked many rumors of the co-stars being potentially romantically involved.

Since the end of the movie’s busy awards season, Gaga has kept a relatively low profile. The singer has teased fans several times in the past few months on the release of her upcoming sixth album. However, no details or a release date have been revealed so far.