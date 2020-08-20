LA Mayor Cuts TikTok Star Bryce Hall's Power After Massive House Parties

✖

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has cut the power to Bryce Hall's Hollywood Hills rental home after city officials reported the TikTok influencer for repeatedly hosting massive parties in violation of the city’s coronavirus regulations, according to The New York Times. "Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders," Garcetti said in a statement Wednesday. "The City has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community."

This was not the first warning that homes flaunting their disregard for party regulations could be subject to both their power and water being cut, which Garcetti announced earlier this month after footage of packed L.A. parties went viral. Hall, who lives with fellow TikTok-ers Noah Beck and Blake Gray, threw a huge party just three days after the first Aug. 8 warning, according to Garcetti's office. That Saturday night, Los Angeles police officers posted warnings on the property that the residents could face civil and criminal penalties if they kept partying, but less than a week later on the following Friday, the residents allegedly threw another rager with tons of attendees.

Today I authorized the City to disconnect utility service at a house in the Hollywood Hills to stop the large parties held there in flagrant violation of our public health orders. Parties like these can quickly and easily spread the virus and put our communities at risk. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) August 19, 2020

"With more than 2,000 Angelenos — and over 170,000 Americans — lost to COVID-19, we need every resident to undertake critical safeguards to stop the spread of this virus," Garcetti wrote. "That includes not hosting or attending parties that put themselves, their neighbors, and many others at risk."

"If we wish to reopen more businesses, return our kids to school, or get back to our normal lives, we must continue to wear masks, wash our hands frequently, and as we’re emphasizing today, avoid gathering with others," he continued. "All of these actions save lives."

After the shut-off, Hall and Gray appeared to send a clear message to the city, posting on TIkTok a video of themselves bobbing their heads and rolling their eyes to the song "Electric Love" by BØRNS. Hall's home might not be the only residence to be facing such punishment, with LAPD issuing "noisy gatherings" at 13 different houses over the weekend, at least three of which were also considered for utility shut-off, the Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday.