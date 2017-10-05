Kylie Minogue Fires Back After Fans Call Her out for Photoshop

Kylie Minogue’s fans had a few harsh words when they pointed out what looked like photo editing in one of her booty-baring Instagram pics, but the pop star has responded with words of her own.

#lovers you have EAGLE 👀s!! I’ll ask the Chateau Marmont to straighten their walls but it’s part of the charm!! #wonkywalls However, thanks for being ON IT! A post shared by Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) on Oct 5, 2017 at 8:03am PDT

The 49-year-old singer and actress shared the cover of her 2018 calendar on Instagram on Wednesday. In the picture, she’s wearing a cropped T-shirt and high-waisted Spandex showing off her famous butt.

Many of her followers called her out for alleged photo editing thanks to a curve in the wall behind her.

“Kylie, the cover’s awful photoshop shows :/ please fix that,” one person wrote.

“Photoshop fail,” wrote another.

“Why is the wall curved?” another asked.

“Hey Kylie! You look great and sexy! But what is wrong with the chair and the wall behind you?” a third person wrote.

On Thursday, Minogue fired back at her “lovers” who questioned the authenticity of the steamy snap.

She shared a picture from the same photo shoot with the same “wonky walls” behind her.

“I’ll ask the Chateau Marmont to straighten their walls but it’s part of the charm!!” the Aussie wrote, adding the hashtag #wonkywalls. “However, thanks for being ON IT!”

Followers praised the “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” singer’s candor with her fans.

“This is why I love you,” one person wrote.

“Shut them down! Great pic,” wrote another.

“Shut em down with class, that’s why I love you! So gorgeous,” said someone else.

“No one is looking at walls lol,” quipped another.

Earlier this year, Minogue won a legal battle against Kylie Jenner over the trademark of their shared first name.

According to reports, Jenner’s 2014 application to trademark the name “Kylie” for business purposes was rejected by the United States’ Patent and Trademark Office.

Minogue’s attorneys argued that the 19-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is just “a secondary reality television personality,” therefore making her undeserving of the monopolization of “Kylie.”

Meanwhile, Minogue’s lawyers pointed out that the Australian superstar is an “internationally renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist known worldwide simply as ‘Kylie.’”

Jenner reportedly launched an appeal, but no details have been reported on the lawsuit since.

20-year-old Jenner may have more pressing matter to attend to, like the fact that she and rapper boyfriend Travis Scott are reportedly expecting their first child.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kylieminogue