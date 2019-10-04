Kylie Jenner’s Split From Travis Scott Prompts Solid Response From Legendary News Anchor Dan Rather

Dan Rather has a few thoughts, even some advice, for Kylie Jenner following her recent split from Travis Scott. The acclaimed journalist shared his thoughts on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen regarding their relationship, suggesting she just “get a dog.”

“With great respect I would say, ‘Get a dog,’” the 87-year-old joked. “If you already have a dog, get another dog.”

The makeup mogul and rapper recently called it quits and fans are still in the dark as to why. Some believe Scott may have been cheating on Jenner with someone who goes by the Instagram username @yungsweetro, while others feel confused. But, according to Jenner, the two are on “great terms” and are making their daughter, Stormi, their “main focus.”

Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

“Kylie has exactly what she’s always wanted: a child and to be a young mother,” one source told ET. “Although she hopes things with Travis do work out, she knows she’ll be OK if they don’t.”

Another source told the outlet that the they “haven’t been together as a couple for roughly a month, but they’re on good terms.”

Rumors did swirl that she may have met back up with her ex, Tyga, but the billionaire set the record straight through Twitter.

The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 3, 2019

The two were first seen together back in 2017 at Coachella holding hands and since then, they’ve almost been inseparable.

“Everyone is hoping that it’s just temporary,” a source told In Touch. “I do know that Travis doesn’t always want to be in that whirlwind public spotlight of the Kardashian and Jenner drama so maybe something happened.”

“Travis not attending Justin and Hailey’s wedding with Kylie did raise some eyebrows,” the source added. “Kylie definitely wasn’t happy about that. Travis is very mellow, he isolates sometimes, maybe it was all just getting to him and he decided not to go.”

Adding that “no one knows exactly what happened,” but that her mom Kris Jenner loves the rapper.

It’s also said that her sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian all love him as well.