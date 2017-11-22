Kylie Jenner Reportedly Won’t Confirm Pregnancy Until After Birth

In a move that Khloé Kardashian is calling “the new Rob” Kardashian, Kylie Jenner has been taking a break from the spotlight for the past few months.

The 20-year-old, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, has reportedly been spending most of her time at her home and away from the cameras of the new Keeping Up With the Kardashians season.

“Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,” a source close to the Kardashian/Jenner family told PEOPLE.

The source also added that Jenner wants her pregnancy to be so private that she won’t even confirm the news until after she gives birth.

“Kylie isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off,” the source said, adding that the reality star’s “baby shower was organized just five days before it happened.”

Fans who follow Jenner on social media will know that the star hasn’t posted a full-body photo since the pregnancy news hit in September; many fans are speculating that the reason she’s only sharing chest-up selfies is so as to not share photos of her growing baby bump.

The bikini and lingerie shots Jenner is known for posting have disappeared to basically a steady stream of Kylie Cosmetics promotions.

“Kylie is only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now. She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s, of course, having fun teasing everyone. She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to,” an insider recently told PEOPLE.

Eagle-eyed KarJenner fans wondered recently if Kris Jenner confirmed both Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian’s pregnancies on Instagram. The 62-year-old family matriarch shared a snap of a pile of pajamas, which she called a collection of “family jammies,” thanking a company for providing them for her grandchildren.

In the caption of the pic, she wrote “thank you for a collection for every one of my grandchildren.” Fans noticed that while Jenner currently has six grandchildren, there were actually nine bundles of pajamas in the photo.

While it’s been confirmed that Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate, which would bring Kris’ grandchild total to seven, fans are speculating that the remaining two pairs of pajamas are for Khloé and Kylie’s upcoming arrivals.

Kim Kardashian explained the family’s vagueness about the pregnancy rumors while on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week.

“OK, I’m gonna break it down,” she told DeGeneres. “This is how it works in the family. When there are lots of rumors, we have these family group chats and we threaten each other’s lives if we speak for the other one. So, for the safety of my life. [I’m not going to comment.]”

When DeGeneres asked for details about the family’s conversations when it comes to commenting, she continued.

“We just decided that so much goes on, and that we respect each other’s right to speak for themselves. So, I will speak about myself, and hopefully they can come on [the show] and address whatever rumors they might have.”

The family may be tight-lipped for now, but it’s safe to say we’ll be hearing one way or another from them in the near future.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner