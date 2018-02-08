Source: Kylie Jenner Will Not Announce Pregnancy Anytime Soon

Don’t get too excited, Kardashian fans. Clues pointed to a Kylie Jenner pregnancy announcement on Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but a source says the reality starlet will be keeping things close to the vest for a while longer.

“She’s very happy about the pregnancy but she doesn’t want to share this with the world,” an insider told Us Weekly Wednesday. But it’s not because the 20-year-old is in poor health. “Her not being out is strictly personal preference. She wants to keep this one aspect of her life private.”

Jenner and the rumored father of her child, rapper Travis Scott, have been very private about their relationship and alleged pregnancy since rumors started circulating in September. The Kylie Cosmetics founder deserves a bit of time out of the spotlight, the insider added.

“She spent her adolescent life on television and has been famous for over 10 years now. If this is the first thing she wants to keep to herself, she should be allowed that,” the source added. “She’s worked hard enough to do whatever she wants.”

And when Jenner makes a plan, she doesn’t deviate from it.

“If you knew Kylie — she can be very stubborn,” the insider added. “When she makes her decisions, she sticks by them. This is a decision she made early on in her pregnancy and she’s sticking by it.”

Meanwhile, she and Scott have been continuing their relationship, which started in April 2016, despite his hectic touring schedule, with Jenner hopping planes most weekends to see her beau, the source explained.

The rumor mill has been all over Jenner’s alleged pregnancy, with many fans wondering why she’s taking so long to confirm or deny the speculation.

“Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness,” a source told PEOPLE recently. “Kylie isn’t going to publicly address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off. Kylie is only trusting her closest friends and her sisters right now. She wants to reveal things on her own terms but she’s, of course, having fun teasing everyone. She knows all the attention is on her and her baby bump, but she won’t share until she wants to.”

Kylie is reportedly due in February before big sister Khloé Kardashian — who is also expecting her first child, a baby boy, with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Photo credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner