Kylie Jenner Wears Stunning Gold Dress to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Wedding

Kylie Jenner was a vision in gold as she celebrated pals Hailey Baldwin Bieber and Justin Bieber tie the knot for a second time! Just a week after being hospitalized with flu-like symptoms, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul looked absolutely stunning in a sculptural gold ball gown with a sexy cut out as she attended the celebration.

Sharing photos of her wedding guest chic look on Instagram, Jenner paired the formal gown with a butterfly wing purse and a kiss from 1-year-old daughter Stormi.

Captioning the photos simply with the date of the Biebers’ wedding ceremony (the two tied the knot initially in a New York City courthouse last year), she gave followers a sneak peek inside the stunning reception, complete with diamond-studded champagne bottles featuring the couple’s last name.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is known for her dynamo style, but even blew those away who know her best in the shimmering gown.

“Honestly……… WOW,” sister Khloé Kardashian commented.

Jenner looks to be feeling back to herself completely after having to bail on her Emmy Awards presenting gig and the launch of her Kylie Cosmetics x Balmain line in Paris due to illness, even checking herself into an L.A.-area hospital for treatment, TMZ reported at the time.

“So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier [Rousteing],” she wrote in a note posted to Twitter Wednesday, Sept. 25. “Unfortunately, I’m really sick and unable to travel. I’m heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event, will help me be there in spirit.”

“Creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream. Of course this collection isn’t just for the runway… I created this so that you could have a piece of this once in a lifetime event,” she continued. “I’m SO proud of this collection and of Olivier, our friendship, vision and creativity really comes across in the products we created for you guys. Make sure you guys watch the show with me on Friday. It’s going to be an epic event, and I can’t wait. I love you Olivier, congratulations, and I’m sending you all my love!!!”

