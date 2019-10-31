Kylie Jenner Unveils Epic ‘Little Mermaid’ Costume: ‘Ariel Grew Up’

Kylie Jenner is taking The Little Mermaid to a whole other level, giving the Disney classic’s titular character a sexy twist for the third of her Halloween costumes this year. Channeling Ariel with a long red wig, high-slit green scaled skirt and realistic shell bra, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed off her ample curves in sultry poses, declaring in the caption, “Ariel grew up..”

In another gallery of her costume Jenner shared late Wednesday night, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul showed off what appears to be a diamond encrusted purse in the shape of Ariel’s sidekick Flounder, writing alongside a fish emoji in the caption, “Found my flounder…”

Jenner’s dedication to her costume had fans and friends in the comments gasping, with Hailey Bieber joking, “It’s not even the 31st yet let us BREATHE.”

“LEGIT YOU INVENTED HALLOWEEN,” another gushed.

Jenner certainly has been celebrating hard this year, partying it up last week alongside best friend Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou, who went as Britney Spears, while dressed as Madonna. Earlier this week, she showed off her assets in yet another sexy costume, rocking a Playboy Bunny costume to a themed party thrown by Karanikolaou. It’s not just herself Jenner wanted to make sure was dressed to the nines this Halloween — baby Stormi, 1, had everyone talking when the makeup mogul dressed her as her mom at the 2019 Met Gala.

The reality personality has been open about embracing her sexuality at the same time being a dedicated mother, telling Playboy in an interview before her split with Travis Scott that they had “proven that rumor to be wrong” when it comes to a baby diminishing their sex life.

“You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can co-exist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother,” she told Scott. “You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.”

