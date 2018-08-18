Kylie Jenner Is Fresh Faced and Unrecognizable on ‘Vogue’ Cover

Kylie Jenner is on the cover of Vogue Australia‘s September 2018 issue, looking like a new person seven months after welcoming Stormi Webster.

“VOGUE was once just a wild dream! Thank you [Vogue Australia] for this cover,” Jenner, 21, wrote on Instagram alongside the cover.

She also shared another photo from the shoot, showing her wearing a shoulder-baring black dress.

Jenner’s Vogue Australia feature includes an interview with her older sister, Kendall Jenner, who asked her how her life has changed since she became a mother.

“I don’t think my life has changed since becoming a mum: I think the way I look at life has changed since becoming a mum,” Jenner told her sister. “I think more of the future. I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more. I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I’m trying to be … I mean, I’m already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive.”

Kendall also asked Jenner about the beginnings of her Kylie Cosmetics empire, which is responsible for making Jenner an “almost” billionaire. Jenner said the brand’s first success, her Lip Kits, grew out of her insecurities with her lips. It was only last month that Jenner said she stopped using lip fillers.

“My Lip Kits started with number one, my obsession with make-up and lips specifically and just how I took my insecurity with my lips and turned it into my business model,” Jenner explained. “Something I just became obsessed with was lips and lipstick, and how wearing lipstick made me feel. I just loved bigger lips, and I just got obsessed. To this day, I can’t leave the house without lipstick. So, I just think I’m obsessed with doing my make-up and watching tutorials and that’s kind of how Kylie Cosmetics started.”

Kendall later had the guts to ask her sister who is her most influential person. Of course, it was Kris Jenner, their mother.

“I spend a lot of time with her. We do a lot of business stuff together. She’s just super-smart and I feel like I have a lot to learn from her,” Jenner said.

Jenner said her ultimate goal for Kylie Cosmetics is to have her products available worldwide and in stores. She also admitted to her sister she recently realized that money can’t buy her love.

“I bought myself my dream car, the LaFerrari, and the excitement and the happiness lasted not that long,” Jenner told Kednall. “I have my dream house and the car I want, and I just realised early that those aren’t the things that make me happy. It’s a different kind of happiness. I just feel like some people get lost, and strive their whole life for materialistic things and then you realise that it’s not everything. I want to appreciate and be comfortable in the place that I am, and just find happiness in my friends and my family.”

Jenner’s Vogue interview follows last month’s Forbes issue, which declared her the youngest “self-made” billionaire. The magazine estimated that she has a net worth of $900 million and listed her as the highest-paid woman on their Celebrity 100 list with $166.5 million in earnings in just the past 12 months.

