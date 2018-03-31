Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Allegedly Planning for Baby No. 2

It’s been about two months since Kylie Jenner gave birth to her first child, Stormi Webster, and a new report says she and boyfriend Travis Scott are already thinking about having another one.

Hollywood Insider reported on Saturday that a source close to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians claims she can’t wait to have more children.

“Kylie is so happy with Travis and she loves being a mom,” the source said. “It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to her, of course she wants more kids. And Travis is just as crazy about Stormi as she is, he loves being a dad. It’s true he’s already talking about getting her pregnant again but Kylie swears they’re not planning anything, she says she’s not in any rush.”

But one person who is worried the two might be rushing things is Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner.

“Kris is terrified that Kylie isn’t being truthful, she’s begging her to slow it all down,” the source said. “As much as Kris and the whole family adore Stormi they really don’t want to see Kylie get overwhelmed. They feel like one baby is enough right now.”

A separate source told Us Weekly on Friday that none of Jenner’s friends would be shocked if she planned to have another baby in the near future.

“It wouldn’t surprise anyone if Kylie gave Stormi another sibling very soon,” the source said.

Between older sister Kim Kardashian’s new baby Chicago West and Khloe Kardashian’s expecting any day now, the next generation in the Kardashian-Jenner clan continues to grow.

Ever since she gave birth to Stormi on Feb. 1, Jenner has reportedly been hard at work shedding her pregnancy weight.

“Kylie is already starting to work out. She’s focusing on getting her body back and also getting back to a comfortable weight aside from caring for Stormi.” a source told PEOPLE on Monday. “Kylie wants to be a really hot young mom and is making sure that happens.”

Scott, who is still hard at work on his budding rapping career, has been supportive of her throughout her attempts to attain her pre-pregnancy body again.

“Travis reassures her there’s no need to hide her body,” an Us Weekly source said.

But Scott was also hit with some unfortunate news this week. The “Antidote” rapper was reportedly hit with a lawsuit on Thursday for allegedly backing out of a live performance in Minneapolis back on March 3, just two days after Stormi was born.