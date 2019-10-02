Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Gushed Over Their Sex Life 2 Weeks Before Breakup News

Just two weeks before news broke that they were “taking a break” in their relationship, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had nothing but glowing words about their relationship in and out of the bedroom. Tuesday, TMZ reported that the makeup mogul and rapper had reportedly split more than a month ago and have been working to co-parent 1-year-old daughter Stormi as they decide their future.

In the Playboy interview with the couple published just two weeks ago, however, the pair seemed head over heels as they talked about their sex life as parents.

“A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience,” Scott told the magazine, with Jenner chiming in, “Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star explained that her longtime beau made her feel sexy still by helping her embrace her own sexuality as well as her love of being a mother to their child: “You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can co-exist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother,” she said. “You can be sexy and still be a bada— mom.”

In regards to pleasure, Jenner cheekily said her big way of obtaining it is “doing things people say I can’t do.”

But doing it with Scott by her side was the ultimate in life, the 22-year-old insisted, saying her boyfriend was her best friend as well as her lover.

“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life,” she explained of their relationship. “Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

Jenner and Scott were first confirmed as a couple when they were spotted kissing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2017, and quickly became pregnant with their first child together. Since then, they’ve sparked marriage rumors countless times, regularly referring to one another as “hubby” and “wifey” on social media.

Fans grew suspicious as to their relationship status Monday, however, when Jenner attended the star-studded wedding of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber stag, questioning where Scott was in the mix of things.

