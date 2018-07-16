Kylie Jenner Tops List of Highest-Paid Female Celebrities

Kylie Jenner topped Forbes‘ list of the highest-paid female celebrities and broke into the magazine’s top five highest-paid entertainers overall, proving she does not need a GoFundMe page to reach official billionaire status.

Forbes ranked Jenner as the third-highest paid entertainer, with $166.5 million in the last 12 months, before taxes and management fees. The only celebrities ranked higher are boxer Floyd Mayweather, who earned $285 million, and actor George Clooney, who made $239 million, even though he has not appeared in a movie since 2016’s Money Monster.

Jenner, who makes most of her money from her Kylie Cosmetics venture is not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family on the list. Big sister Kim Kardashian West came in at 30th with $67 million earned. Her mother, Kris Jenner, earned $37.5 million, which put her just outside the Top 100.

The Forbes Top 100 list only includes 14 women, with only four in the Top 20. Scroll on for a look at the Top 10 highest-paid female celebrities on the list.

Lady Gaga ($50 million)

Although Lady Gaga has not released a new album since 2016’s Joanne, the pop star still made $50 million in the past year, according to Forbes. She finished the Joanne World Tour in February and is planning a Las Vegas residency, beginning in December.

Gaga also makes her movie debut with Bradley Cooper’s remake of A Star Is Born later this year. Although Gaga is No. 10 among the highest-paid women, she only ranks No. 49 on the complete list.

Pink ($52 million)

Like Lady Gaga, Pink made millions due to her international tour. Pink reeled in $52 million in the past 12 months.

The “Beautiful Trauma” singer also sang the National Anthem at the Super Bowl in February. She ranks No. 45 overall on the Forbes list.

J.K. Rowling ($54 million)

J.K. Rowling’s $54 million in earnings comes from the ongoing success of her Wizarding World. In addition to the always-in-print Harry Potter books, she wrote the upcoming Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes on Grindewald.

She also took Harry to the stage with Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a collaboration with Jack Thorne and John Tiffany.

Beyonce Knowles ($60 million)

In June, Beyonce and husband Jay-Z dropped a surprise album called Everything Is Love. The couple also started their joint On The Run II Tour, which continues through October.

Beyonce earned $60 million, while Jay-Z made $76.5 million in the past year. She ranks No. 25 overall on Forbes’ list of highest-paid celebrities.

Kim Kardashian West ($67 million)

Kim Kardashian West came in at #30 overall with $67 million, thanks to her KKW Beauty business. KKW Beauty has created $10 million in revenue since June 2017.

Kardashian also came in at No. 54 on Forbes‘ 2018 list of America’s Self-Made Women. Surprisingly, Kardashian’s husband, Kanye West, was not on Forbes’ list of highest-paid celebrities.

Taylor Swift ($80 million)

Taylor Swift sits just outside the Top 20 overall at No. 21, with $80 million in earnings in the past year.

The 28-year-old released her album Reputation and is on an international tour to support it. She is the only music artist today who can sell 2 million copies of an album in a week.

Katy Perry ($83 million)

Katy Perry came in at No. 19 overall, one of just four women in the Top 20. Her earnings came from her 80-date Witness: The Tour, which grossed more than $1 million a night.

She reportedly earned $20 million for signing on to judge ABC’s American Idol revival.

Ellen DeGeneres ($87.5 million)

Ellen DeGeneres, America’s favorite daytime talkshow host, came in at No. 15 overall. She made history this year by scoring a $20 million paycheck for a Netflix stand-up special.

Outside of her daytime show, she is also a producer on Little Big Shots and Splitting Up Together. She has lucrative licensing deals with retailers.

Judy Sheindlin ($147 million)

Judy Sheindlin is the highest-paid TV host and one of two women in the Top 5. The Judge Judy star earned an estimated $147 million in the past 12 months.

Since 2012, she has made $47 million a year from the series. She is also a producer on Hot Bench, which she also created.

Kylie Jenner ($166.5 million)

Kylie Jenner is the highest-paid woman on the Forbes list with an eye-popping $166.5 million in earnings, mostly from her Kylie Cosmetics brand. Forbes also estimated her net worth at about $900 million, meaning she is $100 million shy of officially being the youngest person to become a billionaire.

As a joke, the Instagram celebrity The Fat Jewish launched a GoFundMe page to raise the remaining $100 million. In four days, the account has raised $1,903.