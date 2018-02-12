Report: Tyga Pushing for Kylie Jenner to Take Paternity Test for Stormi Webster

Tyga isn’t letting go of ex Kylie Jenner so easily.

The “Rack City” rapper is reportedly questioning the paternity of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member’s new daughter, Stormi Webster, who was born to Jenner and boyfriend rapper Travis Scott on Feb. 1.

Mother, Kris Jenner is also reportedly skeptical.

“Kris has started saying she thinks that there’s a chance the baby could actually be Tyga‘s,” a Kardashian insider told HollywoodLife.com. “Kylie swears up and down it’s not possible, but Kris is still hoping. Tyga thinks it could be his baby and Kris very much wants that to be true. She’s scheming with Tyga to do a paternity test behind Kylie’s back. But even if Tyga’s not the baby’s biological father, he may end up stepping in, at least that’s what Kris would like.”

Tyga is reportedly leaning on another prominent Kadashian-Jenner ex, Scott Disick, who split with Kourtney Kardashian years ago, but continues to be in her life as part of a co-parenting relationship with their three children.

Disick has reportedly been telling the rapper to move on with his life post-Kylie.

“Scott has been encouraging Tyga to get over it and move on from Kylie,” a source told HollywoodLife.com. But that’s not changing Tyga’s mind.

“Tyga feels like he belongs in the Kardashian family and he still wants a DNA test to determine paternity of the new baby, which might be his last chance at actually being in the family.”

The 20-year-old new mom appears to be doing just fine regardless of the father of her child, however.

Sister Kim Kardashian penned an emotional note to the Life of Kylie star on Feb. 5.

“Mommy Kylie!!! You did it!!!” she wrote on her website and app. “I’m so incredibly proud of the woman you have grown up to be and I know that you are going to be the best mom to your new baby girl!”

She then celebrated the fact that Jenner’s baby would grow up alongside her new daughter, Chicago West, whom she welcomed along with husband Kanye West via a surrogate in January.

“Our girls are two weeks apart and I can’t wait for them to be besties!” she said. “I am so proud that you do what you want to do and live your life the way you want, you will pass down all of those amazing qualities to your baby girl. You were made to be a mom! I love you!”

Photo credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner