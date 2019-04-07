Kylie Jenner Sparks Engagement Speculation After Flashing Diamond Ring With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner is keeping those engagement rumors alive with a giant diamond ring in her left hand.

The 21-year-old billionaire was spotted in Los Angeles Wednesday with her assistant Victoria Villaroel, and was photographed flashing a square-cut diamond ring on her ring finger.

The new photos came just a few days after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and boyfriend Travis Scott returned from a tropical “baecation” together, as Jenner dubbed the special trip on her Instagram.

The couple faced some drama in their relationship earlier this year after Jenner reportedly accused Scott of cheating, leading him to cancel one of his tour dates to rush to back to Los Angeles and make things right. However, it appears the two are doing better now.

“Kylie and Travis have mended their relationship and are in a really good place now,” a source recently told E! News. “They truly needed this vacation and alone time with one another.”

The couple reportedly spent some quality time together, along with 1-year-old Stormi Webster, and managed to “talk things over” during the trip to Mexico.

“Every time Kylie sees Travis interacting with Stormi and being a great father, she falls in love with him even more,” the source added. “It was great for them to spend time together as a family, and Kylie feels more at ease about their relationship and where she stands with him.”

With the drama behind them, Jenner is standing by the rapper as he begins a new residency in Las Vegas.

“Obviously the couple had some up and downs because they are both so busy, but at the end of the day, their bond is extremely strong,” a source told Entertainment Tonight Friday. “Travis, Kylie and Stormi spent some time together on vacation as Travis had a break from some shows. It was a really great vacation, and tonight the family plans to be in Vegas as Travis kicks off a residency.”

Scott started a residency at the new KAOS nightclub at the Palms Casino Resort in the desert city, along with Cardi B, G-Eazy, Marshmello, Southside and J Balvin.

“After Vegas, Travis has about a month off and the couple plans to spend a lot of time together alone and with Stormi,” the insider continued. “It’s hard for the couple because they are both at the height of their careers, but they are learning to make it all work.”

Could an engagement confirmation be on the horizon? Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!