Kylie Jenner Straps In With Oxygen Mask After Getting Altitude Sickness

Kylie Jenner gave fans a scare when she uploaded shots of herself wearing an oxygen mask to her Snapchat account on Tuesday night.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star apparently suffered from altitude sickness while visiting South America and had to seek medical attention.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While sitting on a bed in her hotel room, Jenner documented her experience on an oxygen tank as her doctor explained her condition to her followers.

“At 11,000 above sea level, you can feel nauseous, have headaches, feel like you have the worst hangover,” the unnamed doctor said. “Kylie’s getting oxygen so she’ll feel better. She was kinda feeling ehh, not so great.”

Even when she’s under the weather, Jenner still stays stylish. She’s seen in a red track suit with her friend Jordyn Woods by her side. She even posts a playful shot of herself sticking her middle finger up at the camera with one of her physicians.

Jenner seemed to quickly rebound after the treatment. She posted numerous photos of herself and Woods out and about in the streets. Jenner talks with locals, admires several lambs and even takes a picture with an alpaca.

Up Next: Kylie Jenner Shows Some Skin In Sexy Snaps

Her and Woods seem to be living up this week. They’ve posted several photos and clips together while on vacation, including one busty shot of the duo posing before they went out for the night.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 7, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

The 19-year-old cosmetics queen has been keeping fans satisfied with a stream of sultry snaps as of late.

More: Rob Kardashian Takes Grandma Dig At Kylie Jenner On Instagram

She nonchallantly flaunted her underwear in a recent Snapchat story that put her curves on full display.

She also has been blowing up social media as one of the most stylish celebrities at the Met gala over the weekend. She posted a stunning after-party photo with half-sister Kim Kardashian, and gave fans a tease at what happens in the star-studded event’s bathrooms.

[h/t ET]