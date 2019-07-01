Kylie Jenner Source Clears up Pregnancy Rumors

After a video surfaced from Khloe Kardashian‘s recent birthday party in which an unnamed voice announced, “I’m pregnant,” fans began speculating that the voice belonged to Kylie Jenner, a claim that has since been reportedly proven false.

A source told Us Weekly that the Kylie Cosmetics founder is not pregnant and that the voice in the video is not hers.

The confusion stemmed from a video on Kardashian’s Instagram Story, in which the Good American designer is panning over a table full of treats including a spread of donuts that spells out, “Happy F—ing Anniversary of Perfection” and a cake that reads, “Happy Birthday Koko!” In the background at the end of the clip, a voice exclaims, “I’m pregnant.”

Well, someone announced they were pregnant in Khloé Kardashian’s Instagram Story. 🤷🏼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/TQbGsirhiq — Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) June 28, 2019

Jenner has previously spoken about her desire to expand her family with boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she shares 1-year-old daughter Stormi. The makeup mogul most recently set the rumor mill churning when she shared an Instagram post for Scott’s birthday in April, suggesting that the two have another child together.

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling,” she wrote alongside a slideshow of photos of the family. “My real life bestie & hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so so proud of you. Happy happy birthday let’s f— around and have another baby.”

The 21-year-old also opened up about wanting a second child during a Snapchat Q&A with fans in October 2018.

“Am I going to have another baby? I want another baby, but when is the question,” she said. “I’m definitely not ready right this second and I don’t know when I will be. But yeah, when I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys.”

Jenner kept her first pregnancy a total secret, only sharing the news after her daughter was born in February 2018.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” the reality star wrote on Instagram at the time. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.”

