Kylie Jenner Censors Own Social Media Post, Promotes Lip Kit

Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat to promote her cosmetics line with yet another photo that left little to the imagination.

As the Daily Mail points out, the 19-year-old reality star posted a photo in a see-through bra that showed so much that she had to censor her chest using star emojis.

She’s also wearing loose purple jogging pants with the top of her thong showing.

The photo is advertising her new Baby Doll Matte lip product, which she created in collaboration with half-sister Khloe Kardashian.

To a mark the occasion, the sisters posted some steamy photos together on Instagram. They’re seen in white outfits and are glammed up in the Kylie’s cosmetics, of course.

🔥 DOLL MATTE LIP .. launching in the new Koko Kollection Kit 5/31 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 25, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

The new collection is called the Koko Kollection and is just latest time Kylie’s teamed up with her famous family for a product launch.

In April, the cosmetics entrepreneur and Kim Kardashian collaborated on a makeup collection. To celebrate the new line, the two posted a series of stylish photos together, as well.

Kylie has kept the sultry photos coming this week in anticipation for the upcoming launch.

Last week she posted a series of photos that featured her in a fur coat. While that may not seem too risque, the coat was the only thing the reality show star was wearing.

She also showed off her new haircut with a artsy black-and-white photo that showed a lot more that just her hair. She also shared a photo of herself in a black lace swimsuit that drove fans crazy.