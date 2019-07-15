Kylie Jenner Slams Influencer Accusing ‘KUWTK’ Star of Copying Her

Kylie Jenner isn’t here for accusations of stealing ideas, especially not from Amanda Ensing. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star clapped back in the best way after the Instagram influencer insinuated she copied a photo idea from her account while on vacation with her friends.

After Jenner shared a nude photo of herself on Instagram, in which she covers her face with a large straw hat and NSFW parts with her hands and crossed legs, Ensing took to the comments to throw a little shade, writing, “This photo looks awfully familiar,” adding quizzical and laughing emojis.

A closer look at Ensing’s grid shows that the model did post a similar photo, in which she covers her face similarly with a straw hat, likewise posing nude with crossed limbs.

While the photos do have a similar composition, the Kylie Cosmetics founder was quick to clap back, responding just a few hours later, “from the words of Kim K ur not on my mood board but i did get my inspo off Pinterest,” and adding a shrugging emoji.

Jenner was, of course, referencing sister Kim Kardashian’s iconic response in a similar situation in May, when influencer Kami Osman accused her of copying her birthday dress for the Met Gala 2019 after party, designed by Thierry Mugler.

“Got a lot of DM’s in regards to the MET look that was painfully similar to my last years bday dress,” Osman wrote on Instagram at the time. “Never get confused with who ‘inspires’ who. They wont give you credit, but they will copy. I designed this dress for my birthday last year. Nobody had a dress like this was an original design.”

Awkwardly enough for Osman, Kardashian’s look was almost an exact recreation of a dress worn years prior to her birthday by Cher, which the reality personality made clear by sharing numerous photos of the icon to her Instagram Story after the accusation.

Making things even clearer, she wrote, “#NotOnMyMoodBoard.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner