Kylie Jenner Slammed by Social Media for Buying Daughter Stormi a Diamond Ring

Kylie Jenner and her family continue to prove it’s just a superstar economy and we’re all just living in it! The makeup mogul recently revealed in an Instagram video that she gifted her nearly 2-year-old daughter, Stormi with a diamond ring for Christmas. Naturally, fans of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star were taken aback by the sparkling present and have a ton of thoughts over the extravagant sparkly present.

In video posted by the Shade Room on Instagram, the 22-year-old is being criticized for being out of touch in footage shared of Stormi’s hand sporting a double-diamond ring with an infinity band, initially posted to her Instagram Stories.

Fans of Jenner took to social media with mixed outrage and bewilderment, with several touting the single, mother-of-one as “stupid” for the luxurious present.

“She really got a one year old a diamond ring,” one social media user wrote on the Instagram post. “The Kardashian/Jenner clan really go out their way to buy stupid expensive gifts.”

“All sis wanted was a fisher price piano,” added another.

“Just because you can doesn’t mean you should,” wrote one user on Twitter in reply to the story, initially shared by Page Six.

Some users even went to so far to call the “self-made billionaire” selfish with her wealth over the diamond ring gift. “I know people work for their money, but that money could have gone to putting food in someone’s body, paying for medical bills, or planting trees,” complained another.

“That’s a choking hazard!!!” another wrote.

While it’s known that Jenner will undoubtedly give the best to her daughter, this Christmas was a very luxurious one for the two. The mother-daughter duo dressed up in coordinating emerald silk dresses — Jenner in an off-the-shoulder gown with a bow at the hip and a thigh-high slit, paired with green silk heels, green nails and an emerald and diamond necklace alongside matching earrings; while Stormi wore tiny white shoes and sparkling earrings with her dress, which featured ruffled cap sleeves, a sash at the waist and a flared skirt.

The gowns were created by Ralph & Russo and featured custom embroidery — “Mademoiselle Kylie” for Jenner and “Mademoiselle Stormi” for her daughter. “most wonderful time of the year,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder wrote on Instagram. “thank you [Ralph and Russo] for the custom dresses.”

