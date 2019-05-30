Kylie Jenner Slammed by Fans Over Skincare Line Promo Video

Kylie Jenner is catching heat for the way she washes her face after posting a video using her new Kylie Skin foaming cleanser. At the conclusion of the video, Jenner’s makeup could be seen on the towel she used to wipe her face dry with, which didn’t sit right with viewers.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a video on Monday of her “morning and night” skincare routine on the Kylie Skin Twitter and Instagram. In the short clip, Jenner masked her face with a filter while she washed.

Fans were quick to call her out over that, but that wasn’t the only issue viewers had with her routine or her products. After rubbing the foaming cleanser on only a portion of her face, the 21-year-old dabbed dry with a white towel, which appeared to be smeared with foundation afterward.

The video has been viewed more than 7 million times, and received thousands of replies. Most of the responses are negative, however.

“not the skid mark on the towel..,” one Twitter user joked.

Your secret to a fresh face *expensive facials, laser treatment and fillers. Guys please don’t ruin your skin with this over priced st Ives scrub — kate ashby (@MrsSmith1117) May 15, 2019

“20 second wash + no exfoliation = leftover makeup and dirt. [Shake my head],” another added.

“this how you wash your face when you can buy new skin,” a third Twitter user joked.

As an esthetician I’m in shock. pic.twitter.com/7kRzUj0dRx — 🤮 Brina 🤮 (@drrtybongwater) May 29, 2019

“Imagine buying face wash from someone who doesn’t even know how to wash their face properly,” another Twitter user wrote.

“at this point, let stormi show us how to use these products,” another chimed in.

She didn’t even rub on her face long enough for it to make a difference. I really hope people think before they invest in these products. — juliexplores (@JuliExplores) May 29, 2019

Jenner hasn’t responded to the backlash over her skincare routine. She also hasn’t deleted the video.

This isn’t the first time Kylie Skin has taken over Twitter timelines. On May 15, shortly after Jenner announced that the range would include a walnut face scrub, fans took to social media to warn potential buyers against the damages of such scrubs. Jenner hyped the product on Twitter as “gentle enough to use every day,” but avid skincare enthusiasts and professionals disagreed.

“Why [buy] the walnut scrub when you could go scrape your face against tree bark for the same effect,” on Twitter user quipped.

Walnut scrub is a horrible thing to put your face through, all it gave me was irritation, soreness and redness. — Lu with luv🍓 (@Purplestarlets) May 15, 2019

“Licensed Esthetician here, You should not be exfoliating everyday!!!!! 1x a week MAX!! And Walnut will cause micro tears in your skin, using it everyday will result in couperose skin (broken capillaries),” another cautioned.

She really going to ruin y’all skin lmao — your local HOPE dealer 😎💃🏾 (@IloveCarti) May 14, 2019

“[RIP] your skin,” a third tweeted.

Jenner was, once again, quiet amid the backlash. Despite the controversy, her fans flocked to buy Kylie Skin products. The line debuted on May 22 and sold out quickly, Daily Mail reported.