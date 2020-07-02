Kylie Jenner Shows off New Tattoo for Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner has added a tiny tattoo tribute to daughter Stormi to her collection. The makeup mogul, who previously tattooed her 2-year-old daughter's name on her tricep, added a tiny 4:43 to her forearm, according to Page Six. According to Stormi's birth certificate, the little girl was born at 4:43 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2018, so the numbers clearly have special meaning to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Jenner showed off the new ink in her Instagram Story on June 30, during which she took a selfie video with makeup artist Ariel Tejada in which the new tattoo could just be seen. This is just one of many tiny tattoos Jenner has gotten over the years, which also include a butterfly on her ankle in tribute to Travis Scott's music and her grandmother Mary Jo's name in her grandfather's handwriting over her left elbow.

The largest tattoo Jenne has is the phonetic spelling of the word "sanity." on her right hip. "There was a time when I got [that tattoo] that I felt a little bit like I was going insane. Or, I was going to," she told V magazine in 2017 of her decision to get the tattoo. "A lot of young stars who grow up in the spotlight have a really hard time. I didn’t want that to be me." She has since added the word "Before" to her hip piece.

Jenner's dedication to her daughter has been a strong theme in her tattoos, as the reality personality gushed over the impact becoming a mother has had on her life. In a recent Mother's Day tribute, she called her toddler a "special gift," sharing a number of photos of her little one. "This little love of mine," Jenner wrote under the photos. "What a special gift it is to be a mother. happy mother’s day to all the mamas." The previous year, Jenner had called being a mom to Stormi "the best thing I've ever done, my greatest role in this life."