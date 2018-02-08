Stormi Webster’s Birth Certificate Released

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed daughter Stormi Webster into the world on Feb. 1 — and now official details from Stormi’s birth certificate have been made public.

The document, obtained by The Blast, states that her full name is Stormi Webster (no middle name).

The document also confirms that the baby was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb. 1 at 4:43 p.m. and that she weighed 8 lbs. 9 oz.

The Kardashians’ go-to doctor, Dr. Paul Crane, did not deliver Stormi, but instead it was Dr. Thais Aliabadi, who also just delivered Chicago West in January.

Jenner announced the arrival of Stormi on Super Bowl Sunday, writing in a heartfelt note to her fans why she decided to “go dark” on social media throughout her pregnancy.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

Two days later, Jenner announced her daughter’s name with an Instagram photo of the newborn wrapping her hand around Jenner’s pink-manicured finger.

The name announcement Instagram became the most-liked photo on the platform — surpassing some iconic celebrity snaps like Cristiano Ronaldo, whose post documenting the birth of his fourth child received 11.3 million likes. She also sped past Beyonce, who held the record for most-liked Instagram photo at the end of 2017 for her lavish pregnancy announcement photo, which gained 11.2 million likes.

As of noon ET Thursday, Jenner’s photo had 15.2 million likes.

The name choice threw many fans for a loop, as social media users had been speculating for days that the 20-year-old would name her daughter something butterfly-related, as Jenner had used butterfly imagery in various ways throughout her secretive pregnancy.

While some parents wait until their baby is born to decide on a moniker, it seems Jenner and Scott knew ahead of time what they wanted to name their daughter.

TMZ reports that the makeup mogul has received multiple gifts from Petit Tresor in Beverly Hills, one of which was a light grey baby alpaca blanket with “Stormi” embroidered on it in black, block lettering.

A source said the blanket was a gift from a Kardashian sister in late January, so while it’s not confirmed when Jenner chose Stormi’s name, she did do so before the baby was born.