Kylie Jenner Debuts Shorter Haircut In Risqué Instagram Snap

Kylie Jenner has debuted her shortest hairstyle yet and the 19-year-old reality star showed it in the most Jenner/Kardashian way possible. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to social media, revealing her new pixie cut while wearing, well, nothing.

The lip kit mogul took to Instagram sharing a black and white photo of herself lying on her sofa. She was on her stomach and completely topless. Kylie held her bosom with one arm as she glanced over her shoulder at the camera. She wore dark eyeshadow for the photo shoot and her hair was in a short, dark pixie cut.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She kept the caption simple only adding a butterfly emoji and a black heart emoji.

Up Next: Kylie Jenner Shares First Look At New Reality Show ‘Life Of Kylie’

Check out Kylie’s new do in the pic below:

🦋🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 19, 2017 at 11:22am PDT

She shared the image with her 90 million followers on the social media app and while she seems at ease in the pic, Kylie claims it isn’t all good. She recently admitted she feels a “constant pressure” to keep up her image for fans and the media.

The 19-year-old has spent most of her life in front of the camera starring on the hit E! reality show, and has said that keeping up her on-screen persona has become a struggle that she believes she “can’t keep up forever.”

Speaking in a trailer for her upcoming spin-off show Life of Kylie, she said, “When you grow up on camera, everybody feels like they know you, but they don’t. I feel like a lot of people have misconceptions of who I am.”

More: Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Figure In Black Lace Swimsuit On Instagram

She continued, “There’s two sides of me. There’s an image that I feel constantly pressured to keep up with, and who I really am around my friends. This show is a gift for my fans.”

[H/T Instagram, Kylie Jenner]