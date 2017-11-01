Is Kylie Jenner Filming a Pregnancy Reveal Right Now?

Rumors have been flying for months that Kylie Jenner is expecting a baby with boyfriend Travis Scott. But her latest Instagram has some fans thinking she’s getting close to releasing the info publicly.

💞 shoot day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

The photo, which shows Jenner’s pink manicured hand holding pink jeweled butterflies seems innocent enough, captioned “shoot day” with a two-heart emoji.

But the 20-year-old has enjoyed teasing fans with possible pregnancy clues, and the details of the picture have greater significance than might be obvious.

Pink, obviously, can represent a baby girl, but it’s the jewellery that’s turning fans’ heads.

Butterflies have a special significance in Jenner and Scott’s relationship. One of Scott’s most popular tracks is called “Butterfly Effect” and the couple got matching ankle tattoos of the insect this summer.

The rapper also reportedly gave the Life of Kylie star a gold choker for her 20th birthday. The necklace featured five diamond-covered butterflies and two mega-carat diamonds on both sides of a larger blue butterfly. TMZ reported the piece was 28 carats and valued at about $60,000.

So does this mean we’re any closer to knowing if the Keeping Up with the Kardashians celeb is pregnant? Fans will likely find out during this season of the E! reality show.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!.