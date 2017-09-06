Hacked Rap Group’s Account Threatens to Post Kylie Jenner Sex Tape

A hacker has compromised the account of rap collective Odd Future and has been threatening to leak personal information belonging to Kendall Jenner. Additionally, the hacker claims to have a Kylie Jenner sex tape.

The hacker went on a lengthy rant to the accounts 101,000 followers about how they were going to “expose” Kendall after allegedly gaining access to her iCloud account

The numerous tweets claim that Kendall is hiding the fact that she’s gay. The hacker followed up the allegations with some conspiracy tweets about how she had faked her relationship with Harry Styles.

After one of the collective’s members, Jasper Dolphin, confronted the hacker, they sent him a barrage of messages claiming that they have a sex tape featuring Kylie Jenner, as well as nude photos of Kendall.

They also claimed they will be releasing the hacked materials on Thursday and will then relinquish control of the account.

The account appears to have been hacked for several days, but the group has only recently publicly stated that the account was compromised.

Neither Jenner sister has commented on the alleged hacks.

See several of the NSFW tweets below.

hacked your iCloud and got all your private infos @KendallJenner I’m about to ruin your career. Bye my gay friend. — Odd Future (@oddfuture) September 5, 2017

Those bitches you call friend @KendallJenner they could’ve warned you, well. September 7 is gonna be your big day. Bye gay bitch. pic.twitter.com/3ItRYHO0GA — Odd Future (@oddfuture) September 5, 2017