Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Real Hair in New Makeup-Free Post-Shower Video

Kylie Jenner is a pro when it comes to changing up her hair, often using extensions and wigs to achieve her desired look. Last week, she gave fans a rare look at her real hair, sharing a video on her Instagram Story of herself post-shower in which she was wearing a robe and showing off her wet hair, which is dark brown and shoulder-length.

“Haven’t had my real hair this long since I was 15,” she captioned the clip, in which the makeup mogul combed out her hair with her fingers while filming herself on her phone.

Jenner’s fans know that she often wears wigs, having rocked shades including red, neon-green, light blue and purple over the years. She often rotates in her natural dark brown hue, though she often switches up the length of her locks, going from a short bob to waist-grazing strands in a matter of days.

“Honestly, what I think set everything off is when I cut my hair off when I was 16 and dyed it blue,” the reality star told Interview magazine in 2015. “After that, I just felt so free and wanted to experiment with my look. I thought I knew who I was and what I wanted to look like, but then once I did that, I was like, ‘Whoa, there’s a world of difference.’ I just felt like I could be whoever I wanted to be, and I’m all about, like, experimenting. I’m still so young, so I’m just having fun.”

Jenner explained that her transformations are only on the outside, sharing, “it’s all physical. I’m always the same person.”

In 2016, she told Marie Claire, “I started wigs, and now everyone is wearing wigs. Kim [Kardashian] just used my wig guy last night…I just do whatever I want to do, and people will follow.”

Jenner has also dyed her hair in the past, going platinum blonde in 2016 and golden blonde last year for her 21st birthday in August.

“Kylie is her own person — the whole idea — it’s not the predicted icy blonde. It’s a real transformation but it’s really golden,” stylist Chris Appleton told Allure at the time. “She likes to have fun with her hair. She’s been dark for a while, so it was time to change it up.”

“It’s beautiful golden fun,” he added. “So many people stay away from gold. As a stylist, you’re taught that gold is hit and miss, but it’s really beautiful. It’s any girl’s dream.”

