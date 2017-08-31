Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Inner ‘Bad Girl’

Kylie Jenner has taken to Instagram to share a photo of herself basking in the sunlight while wearing a shirt that says, “Good girls go to heaven. Bad girls go backstage.”

missing the blonde moments 💛 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Additionally, it’s notable that Jenner is rocking a blonde look, as she captioned the photo, “missing the blonde moments.”

Along with her “bad girl” shirt, the youngest Jenner sister is also donning a lightweight leopard print jacket.

Earlier this year, Jenner ended her relationship with her rapper boyfriend Tyga, and recently the young business mogul revealed that she is “genuinely happy right now.”

Jenner reportedly opens up in an upcoming episode of her E! series Life with Kylie.

“I’ve had more fun this past month than I have in like years. Like the last three years of my life were just like a blur. I just stayed in the house all day,” she said.

“Now it’s like, I feel like I can be more myself,” Jenner continued. “I feel way more free. I’m just like really, genuinely happy right now.”

Apparently, Tyga feels much of the same way Jenner does, as in a recent interview he said, “I have love for her but I’m not in love with her no more.”

As of late, Jenner has been dating rapper Travis Scott.

“Kylie and Travis are doing great. Things are so different from Tyga. There is no drama with Travis. He is a cool guy. He treats Kylie with a lot of respect and love. Kylie is very happy,” a source said.