Kylie Jenner Reportedly Turns Down Proposal From Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed daughter Stormi on Feb. 1, and it seems Scott wants to put a ring on it — but Jenner said no.

A source told HollywoodLife.com that Scott, 25, proposed to Jenner during a recent trip to Miami, with the 20-year-old makeup mogul turning him down.

“When Kylie and Travis were on their trip he spontaneously asked her to marry him, but she turned him down, for now,” the insider said. “Kylie definitely wants to marry Travis, but she also really loves how things are the way they are. She knows she rushed into this relationship, so she’s trying to slow it all down and enjoy every single stage. Plus, she gets lots of guidance from Khloé [Kardashian] who is encouraging her to wait on the whole wedding thing.”

Kardashian is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and reports indicate that that couple is also in no rush to wed.

“But it’s not just Khloe, all of Kylie’s sisters are encouraging her to take her time as much as she can,” the source continued.

Despite the alleged refusal, it’s clear Jenner and Scott are still going strong, as Jenner recently used Snapchat to share a ring she wore that featured a touching homage to her man.

The ring features the initials “JW,” which Jenner wrote stand for both Jacques Webster, Scott’s given name, and Jordyn Woods, Jenner’s best friend.

Jenner and Scott have been dating for just under one year, and both are clearly enamored with their new daughter, often sharing glimpses of her on social media.

The couple’s recent vacation to Miami was partly a work trip for Scott, who performed two concerts in the city. Jenner was on hand to support her man, and the two also got in some time in the sun, enjoying meals and spending time on a boat owned by Miami nightlife entrepreneur David Grutman.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner