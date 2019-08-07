Kylie Jenner Reportedly Not Marrying Travis Scott Soon, Despite ‘Wedding Dress’ Sighting

Kylie Jenner fans were in full wedding watch after the Kylie Cosmetics mogul was spotted Tuesday boarding a private plane with boyfriend Travis Scott and what appeared to be a white wedding gown in tow, but TMZ reports that things aren’t quite as they seem in the couple’s relationship.

Sources close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians family told the outlet that despite the photos, the two are not planning on tying this knot this trip, as Jenner and Scott jet off to Italy to celebrate her 22nd birthday in Italy.

They noted that with so many cameras following Jenner, it would be strange for her to so openly flaunt her wedding dress if she was trying to keep the ceremony a secret.

That doesn’t mean the couple doesn’t have wedding bells ringing in their future after two years together and 1-year-old daughter Stormi. Earlier this week, the rapper surprised his girlfriend by filling the entry of her home with rose petals, adding a note reading, “We’re just getting started.”

Scott also opened up about marriage to Rolling Stone in December 2018, saying that he would propose to Jenner, but that he was waiting on the right moment to make everything just perfect.

“We’ll get married soon,” he said. “I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

It was clear how he felt about Jenner when he spoke about their meeting at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April 2017.

At first, “we was just two kids, f—ing around,” Scott said. “Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’”

Photo credit: Getty / Noam Galai