Kylie Jenner Reenacts Her Viral ‘Rise and Shine’ Moment for Brother Rob Kardashian in Rare Post

Rob Kardashian shocked fans with a recent post of his sister Kylie Jenner mouthing her two second viral song "Rise and Shine." The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share the moment with his followers as the billionaire rocked a short snake skin dress holding a lollipop. Kardashian took onlookers by surprise with the post since he's notorious for staying super private and rarely shares moments outside of pictures featuring his daughter Dream.

Rise and shine 😁

The song went viral after Jenner posted her inside look into the headquarters of Kylie Cosmetics, and during the video she woke up daughter Stormi from a nap and sang the words “rise and shine” in a soulful voice and now celebrities like Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande are taking notice.

The young mogul is now leaning into the new recognition having updated her Instagram profile to “rise and shine,” even posting a photoshopped image of the Sun Baby from the ’90s children’s show Teletubbies.

no caption needed

Fans can now purchase hoodies that read “Riiise and Shiiinnee” on them as well.

After the three word harmony went viral, an immediate remix was put out and Jenner caught a moment when her daughter Stormi was dancing to the new tune asking her daughter if she approved of it or not.

“Yes! Do you like it?” she asked her 1-year-old and she’s bouncing side-to-side.

Stormi seemed rather confused thinking it was her dad’s song, saying, “Daddy sings!” to which Jenner replied with, “No, baby, that’s mommy!”

Stormi said, “Mommy?” but then proceeded with, “Daddy singing.”

Jenner joked saying, “Oh, you want daddy singing? I’m not good enough?”

Something else that caught the attention of viewers during her office tour was the fact that she has a champagne vending machine for her employees. Jenner clarified that while she thinks it’s amazing, she has not personally used it but can confirm that she’s witnessed a few people who have made use of it.

Jenner continues to make headlines this year from losing her best friend Jordyn Woods after her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, to becoming the youngest self-made billionaire, to breaking up with her boyfriend Travis Scott and now going viral for a new song.