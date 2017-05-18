Kylie Jenner Spotted Filming New Reality Show In Cycling Shorts

Kylie Jenner is making sure that her fans will be getting a view of her toned body as the 19-year-old model was seen donning a sports bra and skintight cycling shorts while filming scenes for her upcoming reality show, Life of Kylie.

The makeup mogul was photographed walking the streets of West Hollywood in the revealing Puma brand getup that highlighted her busty build and exposed her tanned tummy. She completed her look with dark sunglasses and a blinged out ring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been busy filming her new show, which is set to debut on July 6. A new clip for the series shows Jenner saying: “I started filming Keeping Up With the Kardashians when I was nine-years-old. I don’t think any of us knew what we were getting ourselves into.”

Earlier in May, Kylie Jenner released a statement at the time her reality show was announced. The statement read: “The last couple years have been such an incredible journey with the support of my fans. This show will allow me to give them a peek inside all of the exciting things I am working on as well as some personal time with friends.”

Up Next: Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Figure In Black Lace Swimsuit On Instagram

Two of Kylie’s older sisters – Kim and Khloe Kardashian – spoke out about Jenner’s new show. The two seem equally as excited as Kylie’s fans for the series.

“She’s already a pro at this,” Kim said. “This is something she really wanted to do to show a different side of her. She hasn’t been that open on our show. So you’re definitely going to see her friends, her dating, what she does on a daily basis, how hard she really works.”

“It’ll even be new for us because we don’t hang out with her friends,” Khloe said. “Like what the hell does Kylie do all day long? It’s funny because [Kim and I are] with each other all day long. So with Kylie, I’m going to be a viewer like everyone else.”

E!’s executive vice president of programming and development, Jeff Olde, spoke out about Life of Kylie.

More: Kim And Khloe Kardashian Weigh In On Sister Kylie’s New Reality Show

“Kylie’s beauty, business savvy, and fashion icon status have made her one of the most famous and successful young women on the planet. Kylie has achieved so much at such a young age and we know the E! audience will be thrilled now that she is ready to share an inside look at her everyday life.”

Life Of Kylie is being produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and Ryan Seacrest Productions. Former American Idol host Ryan Seacrest serves as the executive producer alongside Gil Goldschein, Jeff Jenkins, Farnaz Farjam and Andrea Metz are listed as executive producers. Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner are also serving as executive producers.

Life of Kylie will premiere July 6 at 10/9c on E!

[H/T Daily Mail]