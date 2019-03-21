Kylie Jenner Ready to Move on From Jordyn Woods After Friends Fail to Reconcile in Wake of Cheating Scandal

Weeks after the Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson scandal was revealed, Kylie Jenner is reportedly ready to move on from her former best friend.

Sources told TMZ that Jenner and Woods have not made any real progress toward a reconciliation after the scandal, with the two women having mostly not been in communication for weeks.

Shortly after the scandal broke, Woods went on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk to tell her side of the story and deny that she had slept with Thompson, but sources told TMZ that her appearance had the opposite effect on Jenner from what she had hoped for. The insiders allege that rather than wanting to forgive Woods, Jenner became more convinced that Woods had betrayed Khloé Kardashian and that “their friendship would never be the same.”

After the reports initially came out, Woods moved out of Jenner’s guest house and has been cut off by the entire Kardashian family. Her things are reportedly still at Jenner’s home, and the makeup mogul won’t hesitate to let Woods come back and officially clear out.

According to the sources, the pair may still be amicable in the future, “but their bestie days are a thing of the past.”

For now, Jenner is reportedly focusing on expanding her circle of friends, which previously saw Woods as her closest confidante.

“Kylie has had a rough few weeks,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is still upset about the Jordyn situation, although she seems to be doing much better.”

“She has been socializing more and trying to find a bigger circle of friends that she can be close with,” the source added of the reality star. “After the Jordyn drama, she realized that relying on just one friend is not the best idea.”

Over the weekend, Jenner went to dinner at Nice Guy restaurant in Los Angeles with makeup artist Ariel Tejada, friend Yris Palmer, assistant Victoria Villarroel and another girlfriend, with a source telling E! News that the group had a table in the back and stayed for a few hours.

“She feels like she has finally got her groove back after all the drama she has endured recently, and is happy to have nights out with her friends,” another insider said of the Kylie Cosmetics founder. “She’s really been leaning on her team and a few close friends for support now that she doesn’t have Jordyn around.”

“Kylie has loved having the freedom of letting loose and being able to grab a drink with friends,” the source continued. “She feels like she deserves to have fun right now. Now that [her daughter] Stormi [Webster] is a little older, she feels like she can take a few nights away and not feel as guilty when she is out.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Michael Stewart