Kylie Jenner Teases Fans With New Snapchat Photos Hiding Her Stomach

Kylie Jenner is posting more photos on social media but continues to hide her rumored “baby bump.” The 20-year-old reality star took uploaded a new photo wearing a black shirt in which she seems to be strategically keeping her stomach out of view.

The Life of Kylie star uploaded the photos while heading to an outdoor birthday party for her BFF, Jordyn Woods. She looked to be in great spirits as she donned a black top and gray hoodie.

Jenner threw Woods a massive birthday bash complete with fairy lights and a plethora of her bestie’s baby photos. Almost all of their close friends and family attended the celebration, Daily Mail reports.

Pictures from the birthday party, which was held in Malibu, show a sprawling outdoor eating area where the group relaxed. There were a series of long tables lined with bright pink cloths.

The birthday party took place amid rumors that Jenner is expecting a baby girl with her rapper beau, Travis Scott. Even though the celebrity couple remains silent about the subject, multiple sources close to them say that Jenner is, in fact, pregnant.

“The family has known for quite some time,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is really excited and so is Travis!”

Another insider revealed that Jenner is the “happiest” she’s ever been.

Even though the social media starlet may be overjoyed about her rumored bundle of joy, the Kardashian-Jenner family has their concerns.

“Kylie is very naive,” an insider said. “Spending time with other people’s kids is obviously completely different than being a mom 24/7. Kylie, of course, has no idea about all the hard work and sleepless nights.”

Kris Jenner, Jenner’s mother, the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, was reportedly “shocked” after learning of her daughter’s pregnancy. She thinks it will take some “getting used to,” and ultimately wants what’s best for Jenner.

“Kylie has always been very headstrong, she’s always wanted to do her own thing despite what Kris says,” the source said. “Of course Kris just wants the best for her daughter and loves and supports her no matter what.”