Kylie Jenner Conceals Her Baby Bump in New Photo Snapped by Sister Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner continues to hide her reported baby bump in creative ways, this time using a fuzzy farm animal to block off any glimpse of her baby on board.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member posed with a small white lamb in the photo for Love Magazine, taken by her sister Kendall Jenner. She donned an oversized black sun hat and matching peep-hole back dress.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In addition to the expertly-positioned photo, Jenner sat with momager Kris Jenner for an interview to discuss her success in the beauty industry at only 20 years old.

” ‘It’s estimated that in the next few years you could have the biggest beauty brand in the world,’ says Kris to Jenner, a moment that might put a lump in the throat of any mother. ‘How do you think that phenomenon happened?’ Kylie pauses again. She’s careful with what she lets on to mom. ‘I think truly, I put a lot of hard work into this,’ she replies. ‘It’s not like I’m doing this to make money. I don’t even think about that part. This is just something authentic to me,’ ” the magazine teased of their sit-down in the photo’s caption.

But more than the talk of Kylie Cosmetics, fans examined the candid photo for any telling signs of the reality personality’s reported pregnancy, while others cracked jokes about her latest bump-hiding strategy.

“Do you see the bump?!” one follower wrote. Another added,”She’s pregnant… look at the goat it’s small and skinny and Kylie’s baby bump is kinda pushing it.”

Others cracked jokes about Jenner’s latest bump-hiding strategy, as well as theories she already had her baby.

“Okay these props to hide her belly are getting out of control,” an fan wrote. Another joked, “Is it just me or that sheep look like Travis Scott?”

News of Jenner’s reported pregnancy with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott broke in September, and while the KarJenner family has kept quiet, sources close to the them have revealed several details of her pregnancy journey.

According to insiders close to the reality TV figures, Jenner has a nursery ready and is looking forward to the homecoming of her little girl, who is reportedly due in February. She will join two of her sisters in motherhood this year as Kim Kardashian welcomed her third child, daughter Chicago West, in January, and Khloe Kardashian will welcome her first child in March.